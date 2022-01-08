Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Chinese American man attacked in NYC dies months later

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.
Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31.(Gray News, file)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 12:04 PM CST|Updated: 16 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NEW YORK (AP) — New York City police say a Chinese American man who was brutally attacked in April while collecting cans in East Harlem has died of his injuries.

Police announced Saturday that 61-year-old Yao Pan Ma died Dec. 31 and that the attack has now been deemed a homicide.

Forty-nine-year-old Jarrod Powell was previously charged with attempted murder, felony assault and hate crimes charges. A message was left seeking comment with his lawyers.

Prosecutors say Powell attacked Ma from behind, knocked him to the ground and repeatedly kicked his head.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M Forest Service crews are constructing fire lines as they work to contain the Beaver...
Texas A&M Forest Service making progress on 350-acre wildfire near Nacogdoches
Karl Fink (Source: Polk County Jail)
Onalaska man arrested after allegedly hitting, killing man with vehicle
Lufkin woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Oncor. (PRNewsFoto/Oncor)
Vehicle causes outage for nearly 1500 Nacogdoches ONCOR customers

Latest News

People wait in a long line to get tested for COVID-19 in Times Square, New York, Monday, Dec....
Omicron explosion spurs nationwide breakdown of services
States are scrambling to keep up with COVID surge. (Source: CNN Newsource)
States scramble to keep up with COVID surge
The father is being held without bail on charges related to his 7-year-old daughter, Harmony...
Police search for Harmony Montgomery at last residence
Saturday Weather Trivia 1-8-22
Saturday Weather Trivia