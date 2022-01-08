Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Mark in Texas History: Polk County’s Locomotive No. 5 contributed to area’s timber industry

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 8, 2022 at 1:42 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Texas (KTRE) - In Polk County, you can see an early contribution to the Deep East Texas timber industry. It’s the subject of this week’s Mark in Texas History by Mark Scirto.

Built in 1911 by Philadelphia’s Baldwin Locomotive Works, this locomotive was first used to transport timber in Florida. In the 1920s, it was brought to Texas to use in the logging industry. It ran between Angelina and Polk County mill towns on different tracks, picking up logs and finished lumber that had been hauled by oxen from local cutting areas.

The engine weighs 90,000 pounds and has an engine wheelbase of 23 feet.

Locomotive Number 5 contributed to the area’s timber industry until 1952. It was recognized with a state historical marker in 1992.

If you’d like to have a look at Locomotive Number 5 and its historical marker, they’re located at the corner of South Drew Street and West Church Street in Livingston.

Pictured is the cab of Locomotive No. 5. (Source: KLTV Staff)
Pictured is the cab of Locomotive No. 5. (Source: KLTV Staff)(KLTV Staff)
KLTV Staff
KLTV Staff(KLTV Staff)

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Texas A&M Forest Service crews are constructing fire lines as they work to contain the Beaver...
Texas A&M Forest Service making progress on 350-acre wildfire near Nacogdoches
Karl Fink (Source: Polk County Jail)
Onalaska man arrested after allegedly hitting, killing man with vehicle
Lufkin woman killed in 2-vehicle crash
The Sharks led 29-0 after one quarter, 56-0 at halftime and 80-0 after three quarters.
School apologizes for 92-4 win in girls’ hoops, coach suspended
Oncor. (PRNewsFoto/Oncor)
Vehicle causes outage for nearly 1500 Nacogdoches ONCOR customers

Latest News

Mark in Texas History: Locomotive No. 5 in Polk County
Tomorrow will mark the sixth-year anniversary of country singer Neal McCoy doing the Pledge of...
WEBXTRA: Country singer Neal McCoy celebrates 6 years of saying Pledge of Allegiance
Dylan Humphrey is once again a contestant in a cooking show competition, this time on...
East Texan competes on Disney+’s new series Foodtastic, but says heart is at home
The Salvation Army is seeing growing request for blankets and heaters.
East Texas homeless shelters seeking winter gear as nights grow colder