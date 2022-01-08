Nacogdoches police arrest teenage girl who allegedly thrust knife at mother

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl Friday evening after she allegedly thrust a knife at her mother during an argument.

According to the Nacogdoches Police Department media report, the incident occurred in the 900 block of Shumard Oak Street t about 6:37 p.m. Friday.

The NPD media report stated that the teenage girl was angry with her mother for taking her phone away. Sgt. Doug Read with the Nacogdoches Police Department said the girl jabbed the knife at her mother and threatened her.

After NPD officers arrived at the scene, they got the mother out of the home through a window. Then, they went inside and arrested the girl, Read said.

The teenage girl was charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and taken to a juvenile detention center.

