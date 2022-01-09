Sunday Weather At Your Fingertips

East Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Here is a look at the weather where you live: Good evening, East Texas! The weather was thankfully much less active today after strong to severe storms rolled through the area yesterday and very early this morning. Skies will remain cloudy throughout the rest of the day but will finally begin to clear out overnight. Temperatures will trend much cooler by tomorrow morning as we start the day off in the lower to middle 30s so be sure to bundle up before you and the kiddos head out. Plenty of sunshine will help our temps rebound back into the lower to middle 50s for highs and will make for a cool and lovely day. Clear skies will allow Tuesday’s morning lows to drop to near freezing once more, but the return of southerly winds will bring our highs up into the upper 50s for most of the area. Clouds increase on Wednesday but don’t look to bring any rainfall unfortunately. More sunshine works its way back to the ground on Thursday as highs jump back into the middle 60s. Most of Friday looks dry but rain chances will increase overnight and during the day on Saturday as our next cold front unsettles our weather pattern and brings the opportunity for some MUCH needed rainfall. Skies look to dry out by very early Sunday with temperatures sitting a little closer to seasonal averages.

