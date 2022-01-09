Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Tornado hits Peason Community; Injuries reported

Volunteers from Shreveport have arrived to help with clean-up
Debris litters a property following a severe tornado that hit peason community in Sabine Parish.
Debris litters a property following a severe tornado that hit peason community in Sabine Parish.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Offices)
By Collin Maxwell
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 9:50 AM CST|Updated: 1 hours ago
SABINE PARISH, La. (KSLA) - First responders and Volunteers are assisting victims of a recent tornado in Peason Community off of Louisiana Highway 118.

The small community is about 40 miles southwest of Natchitoches. Residents are currently cleaning up after being hit by a tornado early Sunday morning. The Shreveport Volunteer Network is in the area with equipment and volunteers. Also, The Sabine Parish Detention Center Inmate Litter Crew is assisting with cutting and moving trees and debris.

A tree lies on its side after being uprooted by a severe tornado in Sabine parish.
A tree lies on its side after being uprooted by a severe tornado in Sabine parish.(Sabine Parish Sheriff's Offices)

Reports indicate that at least 15 homes, 5 barns, and many outdoor sheds have been damaged or destroyed by the storm. A family of 5 is also being treated for injures following their mobile home being destroyed.

According to the Sabine County Sheriff’s Office Facebook page, multiple trees, and power lines have come down. Deputies say that Louisiana Highway 118 is passable, but will be shut down at times. Tractor trucks and trailers cannot pass due to low hanging power lines. SWEPCO is also on the scene repairing lines. People are advised to avoid the area to prevent further injuries.

KSLA will update the story as it develops.

