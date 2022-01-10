COVID-19 cases cause Gary ISD to move to remote instruction for the week

GARY CITY, Texas (KTRE) - The superintendent of Gary ISD says widespread illness has caused the district to close campuses for the week and move to remote learning.

Superintendent Todd Greer released the following statement:

Due to the number of active COVID-19 cases affecting our staff and students and in an effort to mitigate the potential for significant spread among our Bobcat Family, we will be closing all campuses of Gary ISD for the remainder of this week. This closure will provide for the safety of our students and staff; as well as to make certain that we have appropriate staff available for the campus. We are currently working with the custodial and maintenance team to ensure that all equipment and buildings are cleaned and sanitized before the return of students on Monday, January 17.

Your students will continue to learn remotely with online and paper enrichment activities that will be sent home today. All activities need to be completed and returned to your child’s teachers on Monday. If at any point, you need assistance helping your child complete the work, you may call the campus or email your teachers who will be available to help you through the regular school hours.

The district will be closed Tuesday, January 11, through Friday, January 14, and we expect to reopen Monday, January 17. Please stay informed as this situation may evolve and change with the potential for additional cases of COVID-19.

We ask that you use this time to quarantine and screen your children at home. If your child should test positive for COVID-19, please contact the campus or email your principal for attendance purposes.

Gary ISD’s priority remains the safety and well-being of our students and staff. Our thoughts and prayers are with our Bobcat students and staff as we all hope for a speedy recovery.

