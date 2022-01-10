Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism

NEW YORK (AP) - It’s not often that Ted Cruz finds himself having to mend fences with the right.

But that was the Texas senator’s challenge after Tucker Carlson on Fox News assailed him for calling the Jan. 6 Capitol riot “a violent terrorist attack.”

Cruz went on Carlson’s show Thursday night to apologize for his description. He called his words “sloppy” and “dumb.”

Cruz insisted that he had misspoken, though he has consistently described the riot by Donald Trump supporters as a terrorist attack in interviews and statements over the last year.

