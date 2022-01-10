Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Final report issued for derailed train in Wilbarger

BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, and almost thirty caught on fire.
BNSF officials said the train had 98 cars carrying ethanol, and almost thirty caught on fire.(kauz)
By Avery Ikeda
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 1:28 PM CST|Updated: 12 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Texas Department of Public Safety has issued its final report of the trail derailment that took place in Wilbarger County on Saturday.

Officials said fire suppression efforts were successful on Saturday night after a total of 28 rail cars were derailed earlier that day. Some cars were left to burn out completely on their own, according to the report.

The Texas Division of Emergency Management said that AEP had restored electrical power to the 160 customers at around 11:30 p.m. that night, and stated Burlington Northern Santa Fe would be checking and repairing the rail line with the goal of reopening as soon as possible. There were no air quality concerns to the public reported.

READ: Fire crews work to put out flames from derailed train near U.S. 287

The report comes two days after a 98-car BNSF train carrying ethanol derailed at around 10 a.m. near Highway 287 in Oklaunion. 25 of the 28 cars that went off the tracks reportedly caught fire, forcing multiple fire crews from various agencies to respond to battle the blaze and prevent grass fires.

“We’re very blessed to have the great community that we do, because we’re a very small department and a lot of times when matters like this happen we’re not used to having train derailments,” said Wilbarger County Sheriff Brian Fritze.

Texas DPS closed multiple roads as Vernon and Wichita Falls Fire Departments battled the fires. Sheppard Air Force Base also responded with foam trucks to suppress the flames, while United Supermarket staff in Vernon pitched in to supply first responders with water and ice. Dinner was provided by the Western Trails Cowboy Church.

No cause for the derailment was given.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl Friday evening...
Nacogdoches police arrest teenage girl who allegedly thrust knife at mother
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Sugartown
NWS issues tornado watch for many Deep East Texas counties
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

Latest News

Kennard ISD
Kennard ISD closing school until January 18 due COVID outbreak
“They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You...
East Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved
Jason Holman and family
Jacksonville ISD board hires new athletic director, head coach
Kyle Keller previews SFA vs UTRGV game.
Republican Objectives
Republican Objectives