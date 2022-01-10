First Alert: Getting down to near freezing tonight before clouds and a slight rain chance returns late Tuesday

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today has been a day with that filtered sunshine to go along with seasonally cool temperatures.

With mostly clear skies in place tonight, we will get very close to, if not briefly, touch the freezing mark by daybreak Tuesday.

Tuesday will start off with sunshine before clouds start to increase from the west as we progress through the day. An upper-level disturbance passing through the state will enhance the cloud cover and may even provide us with a slim, 30% chance of a few sprinkles or very light showers late in the day.

Due to the cloud cover and light, northeasterly winds, daytime highs will remain on the chilly side as we top out in the middle 50′s.

Wednesday through Friday will feature a partly-to-mostly sunny sky each day with cold mornings giving way to mild afternoons. Highs will be in the middle 60′s Wednesday and Thursday before jumping up to around 70-degrees by Friday.

We will then see some cooler air return for the weekend as our next cold front slides through either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The rain chance with the front is only a meager, 20% at this time.

With northerly winds returning this weekend, it will be cool and calm with no rain expected.

Speaking of rainfall, very little, if any, is expected over the next week as frontal passages will be moisture-starved, leaving us high and dry.

