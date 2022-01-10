Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Former 4-star commit Jaylon Tyson leaves UT for Texas Tech

After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is...
After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is transferring to Texas Tech.(Texas Tech Athletics)
By Ronald Clark
Published: Jan. 9, 2022 at 10:17 PM CST
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - After playing in just eight games for the University of Texas, freshman guard Jaylon Tyson is transferring to Texas Tech.

Tyson, a former four-star recruit out of John Paul II High School, was once committed to the Red Raiders, but when former head coach Chris Beard left to take the head coach job with the Longhorns, Tyson de-committed and signed with Texas.

He appeared in eight games, scoring 14 points to go along with nine rebounds, three assists, and four steals in just 56 minutes for the Longhorns.

Tyson entered the transfer portal and landed back at Texas Tech after fielding offers from a number of schools, including Colorado and TCU.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
A fatal helicopter crash in Polk County on Dec. 30, 2021 was part of a sightseeing tour.
Fatal Polk County helicopter crash began as aerial tour
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
An 18-year-old in New Mexico is facing charges after police said she admitted to putting her...
Newborn found 6 hours after being thrown in dumpster, police say

Latest News

SFA Ladyjacks
SFA Ladyjacks, AC ‘Runners victorious in Monday contests
Georgia players celebrate after the College Football Playoff championship football game against...
Georgia snaps 41-year title drought with 33-18 win over Bama
SFA basketball
SFA men’s basketball focusing on fixing turnover mistakes heading into first home conference game
Jeremy Patton - Baylor signing
Tenaha’s Jeremy Patton makes it official, signs with Baylor