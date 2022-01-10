Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Late response to shooting of Floyd grandniece prompts review

Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired...
Arianna Delane, the 4-year-old niece of George Floyd, was hit by a bullet when someone fired several shots into her family's Houston apartment. She suffered a punctured lung and liver and several broken ribs.(Source: Derrick Delane, KPRC via CNN)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:27 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police and city officials are investigating an hours long delay by authorities in responding to a shooting early on New Year’s Day in which the 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd was wounded while she slept in her Houston apartment.

The family of Arianna Delane says the girl was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when someone fired several shots into their apartment at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

LaTonya Floyd, George Floyd’s older sister and the girl’s great-aunt, says when police and paramedics didn’t immediately arrive after the family called 911, they drove Arianna to the hospital. Arianna’s family says police didn’t arrive until around 7 a.m.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says his agency is investigating the delayed response.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
Debris litters a property following a severe tornado that hit peason community in Sabine Parish.
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Sugartown
NWS issues tornado watch for many Deep East Texas counties
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl Friday evening...
Nacogdoches police arrest teenage girl who allegedly thrust knife at mother
Gavel
Lufkin man sentenced to 13 years for possessing child pornography, uploading to IM chats

Latest News

A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the...
Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site
Police in Houston charged the mother of Maliyah Bass in connection with the disappearance and...
Mother pleads guilty in 2-year-old Houston girl’s death
It’s not often that Ted Cruz finds himself having to mend fences with the right.
Cruz apologizes for describing Jan. 6 attack as terrorism
The U.S Department of Housing and Urban Development is halting the distribution of $1.95...
Federal funding halted for Hurricane Harvey assistance