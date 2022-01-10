Late response to shooting of Floyd grandniece prompts review

HOUSTON (AP) - Houston police and city officials are investigating an hours long delay by authorities in responding to a shooting early on New Year’s Day in which the 4-year-old grandniece of George Floyd was wounded while she slept in her Houston apartment.

The family of Arianna Delane says the girl was sleeping in an upstairs bedroom when someone fired several shots into their apartment at about 3 a.m. on Saturday.

LaTonya Floyd, George Floyd’s older sister and the girl’s great-aunt, says when police and paramedics didn’t immediately arrive after the family called 911, they drove Arianna to the hospital. Arianna’s family says police didn’t arrive until around 7 a.m.

Houston Police Chief Troy Finner says his agency is investigating the delayed response.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.