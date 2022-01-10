Monday Morning Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Partly cloudy skies today with highs in the mid 50s. We’ll have a nice breeze at times, but overall, less windy today than yesterday. Tonight, we’ll drop into the low 30s, below freezing for some, but a hard freeze is not expected. For Tuesday, partly cloudy with highs right at normal, in the upper 50s. A few sprinkles will be possible tomorrow in the evening and overnight. By Friday, we’re back in the 70s, but then our next cold front arrives in time to take us back to the 50s for the weekend. This front will bring the possibility for a few showers on Friday and Saturday. As things stand, we could use any and all the rain we can get. Some saw over 5″ of rain over the weekend, but I doubt that is enough to put in dent in our widespread drought conditions across East Texas. Maybe it’s time we tried a rain dance? No? Ok. Happy Monday!

