Mother charged after son found in trunk at COVID test site

A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 10:23 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
HOUSTON (AP) - A Houston mother was charged after authorities allege she placed her 13-year-old son in the trunk of her car to isolate him after he tested positive for COVID-19, then took him to a drive-thru testing site.

The 41-year-old is charged with endangering a child after authorities allege her son was found on Monday in her car’s trunk at a testing site for the Cypress-Fairbanks school district in northwest Houston.

The woman is a teacher with the school district, which says the child was not harmed.

The mother told a district official that she put her son in the trunk to prevent her from getting exposed to COVID-19 while taking him for additional testing.

