Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

#19 Red Raiders upset #1 Baylor in Waco

Texas Tech Red Raiders
Texas Tech Red Raiders(Texas Tech Athletics)
By KCBD Staff
Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - The 19th Red Raiders went on the road to Waco and knocked off defending National Champion #1 Baylor 65-62 Tuesday night.

Tech went on a 10-0 run to close out the first half to trail by five at the break.

A 10-2 run late in the second half allowed Tech to take the lead and allow them to snap the Bears 21 game winning streak.

Adonis Arena led five Red Raiders in double figures with 14.

Kevin Obanor & Bryson Williams tallied 13 each.

Kevin McCullar back back in the lineup off the bench scored 12. Clarence Nadolny chipped in 11.

Terrence Shannon Jr did not play for the sixth straight game.

Texas Tech has now beat #6 Kansas and #1 Baylor in back to back games.

Texas Tech moves to 12-3 overall and 2-1 in conference.

The Red Raiders now host Oklahoma State, Thursday at 6pm in a rescheduled game.

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You...
East Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence

Latest News

Day day Hall
Bench scoring leads ‘Jacks past UTRGV
Troopers say Deon Lendore drifted into on-coming traffic on FM 485 near Cameron and side-swiped...
DPS releases details of crash that killed former A&M track star, Olympian
High expectations, tough schedule await SFA softball team
High expectations, tough schedule await SFA softball team
SFA Ladyjacks
SFA Ladyjacks, AC ‘Runners victorious in Monday contests