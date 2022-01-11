Blaze razes former outlet mall in Texarkana

TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A blaze razed a former outlet mall in Texarkana, Texas.

The fire in the 2600 block of New Boston Road was reported about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

Firefighters say the vacant building, considered to be a fixture in the city’s history, was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Texarkana, Texas, firefighters called upon their counterparts on the Arkansas side of the city and with the Bowie County, Texas, Fire Department for help in fighting the fire.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

