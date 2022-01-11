Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Blaze razes former outlet mall in Texarkana

Firefighters say the vacant building was engulfed in flames when they arrived
A blaze razed a former outlet mall in the 2600 block of New Boston Road in Texarkana, Texas, on the evening of Jan. 10, 2022. Firefighters say the vacant building was engulfed in flames when they arrived.(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)
By Curtis Heyen and Fred Gamble
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 9:39 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
TEXARKANA, Texas (KSLA) — A blaze razed a former outlet mall in Texarkana, Texas.

The fire in the 2600 block of New Boston Road was reported about 6:15 p.m. Monday, Jan. 10.

Firefighters say the vacant building, considered to be a fixture in the city’s history, was engulfed in flames when they arrived.

Texarkana, Texas, firefighters called upon their counterparts on the Arkansas side of the city and with the Bowie County, Texas, Fire Department for help in fighting the fire.

No injuries were reported.

There’s no immediate word on what sparked the blaze.

(Source: Fred Gamble/KSLA News 12)

Copyright 2022 KSLA. All rights reserved.

