Cowboys, 49ers meet in the playoffs for first time in 27 seasons

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The Sunday NFC Wild Card game between Dallas and San Francisco will be the first playoff game between the two in 27 seasons.

In the 1990s there might not have been a bigger playoff rivalry. This will be the eighth playoff meeting. The 49ers won the 1994 season NFC Championship game 38-28 on their way to winning Super Bowl XXIX. The year prior Dallas won the NFC Championship over their California rivals on their way to win Super Bowl XXVIII.

This will be the first playoff appearance in five seasons for Dallas. San Francisco is just two years removed from appearing in the Super Bowl. The last time Dallas made the playoffs they lost to current head coach Mike McCarthy and the Green Bay Packers. McCarthy is He’s 10-8 in the playoffs.

Dallas will host San Francisco on Sunday January 16 at 3:30 on CBS.

