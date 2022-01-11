Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

The Family Crisis Center of East Texas hosts end to human trafficking event

Human Trafficking Event hosted by Family Crisis Center of East Texas
Human Trafficking Event hosted by Family Crisis Center of East Texas(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 4:11 PM CST|Updated: 52 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Human Trafficking is defined as “a crime that involves exploiting a person for labor, services, or commercial sex”, according to the United States Department of Justice. It is happening in cities and rural areas everywhere in the United States, which is why proper education and awareness is essential.

January is national human trafficking awareness month, but in order to recognize human trafficking, one must be educated on the signs.

Brandi Barnett, a treatment director at Light of Pines, said one of our greatest tools is to educate children on what trafficking is.

“One of the things is we don’t talk about it at all here. It is very much a secret which is important for traffickers. If they go to communities where they are not known about it’s a lot easier for them to take advantage of vulnerable children,” Barnett said.

According to the US Department of State, victims are not always hidden behind closed doors and are often in plain sight. Some key red flags are signs of physical abuse and poor hygiene, the victim is unpaid or paid very little, or the victim has an inability to speak to an individual alone.

“We can educate kids when they know what trafficking is when they know what to look out for and when to speak up to say something. When they have people who are looking out for them and have eyes on them. When kids feel loved, when they feel valued, they are no longer an easy target for these traffickers,” Barnett said.

Maria Villarreal, a sexual assault human trafficking specialist, said the crime is highly under reported because survivors often do not speak out about their victimization due to fear.

“Sex trafficking is happening here. Not to scare anybody, but we do need to have these conversations to give it less power and to call it for what it is,” Villarreal said.

Villarreal said it is very important to be in the fight against domestic violence and sexual assault because often they are linked.

“A lot of the clients that I see that were trafficked they disclosed to me that well prior to my victimization of being trafficked I was actually sexually abused or physically abused by my dad, my uncle, my mom, somebody that the victim knew and that creates a vulnerability that traffickers will prey on,” Villarreal said.

If you believe someone or something suspicious is happening in the community do not intervene with the victim and the trafficker and instead report the activity to your local law enforcement and call the national human trafficking hotline.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You...
East Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
A fatal helicopter crash in Polk County on Dec. 30, 2021 was part of a sightseeing tour.
Fatal Polk County helicopter crash began as aerial tour

Latest News

List of East Texas election races for March 2022 primaries
Texas Coronavirus update
What we know about the 13,509 active cases of COVID-19 in East Texas
Samuel Salas sentenced to life in prison.
Judge sentences Lindale man to life in prison for 2021 shooting
Nacogdoches Chamber CEO reacts to ‘State of American Business’