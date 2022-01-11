First Alert: An upper-level disturbance may provide a few sprinkles this evening

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - An upper-level disturbance, or trough of low pressure, may provide some of you with a few sprinkles or very spotty rain this evening. Should you receive any precipitation, amounts will only be just a few hundredths-of-an-inch.

Overnight will be mostly cloudy and chilly as lows drop into the lower 40′s.

Wednesday will start off with morning clouds before skies clear quickly from west-to-east behind the departing disturbance. This will lead to a nice, comfortable day with highs in the lower 60′s and very light southwesterly winds.

With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the rest of the week, we will experience chilly mornings followed by mild afternoons under lots of blue sky, making for some great opportunities to get outside.

We will then see another batch of cooler air return for the weekend as our next cold front slides through either late Friday night or early Saturday morning. The rain chance with the front is only a meager, 20% at this time. Outside of some clouds moving in on Saturday, most areas will look to remain dry with the cold frontal passage.

The cool, northerly winds on Saturday will set us up for a few nights dropping into the middle-to-upper 30′s from Sunday through early next week. At this time, it appears we will stay just above the freezing mark.

Skies will become sunny, again, by Sunday and stick around through at least the middle of next week as more tranquil weather is on the horizon.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.