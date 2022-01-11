High expectations, tough schedule await SFA softball team

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA softball team returned to the field to prepare for their 2022 season.

The team is coming off of a 35-12 season where they won the Southland conference regular season title. This year they head to the WAC where they look to be strong contenders for a title with defending champion Seattle University.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to coach Nicole Dickson about the expectations and challenges that await her team this season.

