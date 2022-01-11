Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
High expectations, tough schedule await SFA softball team

By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:54 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA softball team returned to the field to prepare for their 2022 season.

The team is coming off of a 35-12 season where they won the Southland conference regular season title. This year they head to the WAC where they look to be strong contenders for a title with defending champion Seattle University.

KTRE Sports Director Caleb Beames talked to coach Nicole Dickson about the expectations and challenges that await her team this season.

The full schedule can be viewed by clicking here.

