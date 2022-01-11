Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Incoming CEO at Southwest Air faces numerous challenges

FILE - Robert Jordan, incoming Southwest Airlines CEO, is interviewed outside the New York...
FILE - Robert Jordan, incoming Southwest Airlines CEO, is interviewed outside the New York Stock Exchange, Thursday, Dec. 9, 2021. Jordan will become the chief executive of Southwest Airlines, replacing Gary Kelly, the longest-serving CEO among major U.S. carriers. As the airline's next CEO, he faces no shortage of challenges. Southwest is trying to recover from the pandemic that led to its first full-year loss in nearly half a century. And it's trying to rebuild its staff that wasn't bulked up enough when travel rebounded this year.
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:46 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
DALLAS (AP) — In a few weeks, Robert Jordan will become the chief executive of Southwest Airlines, replacing Gary Kelly, the longest-serving CEO among major U.S. carriers.

Jordan is a Southwest lifer — he joined the Dallas-based airline in 1988 and has risen through finance and strategy jobs to become executive vice president and chief commercial officer.

As the airline’s next CEO, he faces no shortage of challenges. Southwest is trying to recover from the pandemic that led to its first full-year loss in nearly half a century.

And it’s trying to rebuild its staff that wasn’t bulked up enough when travel rebounded this year.

