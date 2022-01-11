Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Judge says FTC’s antitrust case against Facebook can proceed

FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.
FILE - The Meta logo is seen at the company headquarters in Menlo Park, Calif., on Oct. 28, 2021.(AP Photo/Tony Avelar, File)
By Associated Press
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 5:46 PM CST|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(AP) – A federal judge has ruled that the Federal Trade Commission’s revised antitrust suit against Meta, formerly known as Facebook, can proceed, shutting down the social media company’s request for a dismissal.

In a revised complaint filed last August, the FTC argues that the company pursued a “buy or bury” strategy against rivals to suppress competition.

This is the FTC’s second antitrust run at the company. A federal judge in June dismissed antitrust lawsuits brought against Facebook by the agency and a broad coalition of state attorneys general that were among multiplying efforts by federal and state regulators to rein in tech titans’ market power.

The FTC is seeking remedies that could include a forced spinoff of Facebook’s popular Instagram and WhatsApp messaging services, or a restructuring of the company.

U.S. District Judge James Boasberg, who in June ruled that the FTC’s original lawsuit was “legally insufficient” and didn’t provide enough evidence to prove that Facebook was a monopoly, said in Tuesday’s ruling that the the first complaint “stumbled out of the starting blocks.”

But he added that, though the “core theory” of the lawsuit — that Facebook is a monopoly engaging in anticompetitive behavior — remains unchanged, the facts alleged this time around are “far more robust and detailed than before.”

Meta said in an emailed statement it is “confident the evidence will reveal the fundamental weakness of the claims.”

“Our investments in Instagram and WhatsApp transformed them into what they are today,” the company said. “They have been good for competition, and good for the people and businesses that choose to use our products.”

Holly Vedova, director of the FTC’s bureau of competition, said the agency presented a “strong amended complaint a strong amended complaint, and we look forward to trial.”

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You...
East Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
A fatal helicopter crash in Polk County on Dec. 30, 2021 was part of a sightseeing tour.
Fatal Polk County helicopter crash began as aerial tour

Latest News

Missing Man's Family
Missing Tyler Man's Family
Beckville Pet Grooming
Beckville ISD Pet Grooming Program
Blood Crisis
Blood Crisis
Rep. Madison Cawthorn, R-N.C., leaves a House Republican Conference strategy session on Capitol...
Candidacy challenge process for NC Rep. Cawthorn delayed
FILE - This undated file photo shows Emmett Till.
Senate passes bill to honor Emmett Till and his mother