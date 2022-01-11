Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Kennard ISD closing school until January 18 due COVID outbreak

By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:25 PM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Due to a staff shortage and a COVID-19 outbreak in the area, Kennard ISD is putting school on hold for the rest of the week, through Jan. 18.

Supt. Malinda Lindsey posted to social media the following statement:

Due to staff shortage and a large COVID positivity rate among staff and students, we will be closed starting tomorrow, Tuesday, January 11th, and classes will resume on January 18th. We do not take this decision lightly but our priority is the health and safety of our community, students, and staff.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

