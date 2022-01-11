Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Man charged in an Ector County murder back behind bars

A Judge approved a higher bond of $750,000 for Adrian Chavira
Samuel Adrian Chavira
Samuel Adrian Chavira(CBS7 NEWS)
By Micah Allen
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 12:50 PM CST
ECTOR COUNTY, Texas (KOSA) - UPDATE: The Ector County District Attorney’s Office asked for a higher bond on Adrian Chavira after he bonded out earlier this week.

That new bond, approved by a Judge is now set at $750,000.

Ector County Sheriff Mike Griffis tells CBS7 that Chavira was arrested Tuesday after a warrant was issued for his arrest.

He remains jailed tonight.

ORIGINAL POST: Per a release from the Ector County Sheriff’s Office, a man was arrested for a murder that occurred Saturday.

On Jan. 8, 2022, The Ector County Sheriff’s Office responded to a fight at 11334 W Layla.

On arrival, the Sheriff’s Office found Samuel Adrian Chavira in the front yard. The sheriff’s Office detained Chavira while conducting a sweep of the residence. The Sheriff’s Office entered the residence and found a dead woman later identified as Arely Sotelo Navarrette on the master bedroom floor, face up with an obvious injury.

Investigators learned through interviews there had been an argument between the victim and Chavira. Investigators interviewed Chavira, at which time Chavira admitted to shooting Arely Sotelo Navarrette.

Samuel Adrian Chavira was arrested and booked into Ector County Jail for murder. However, he is now out on bond.

