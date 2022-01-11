Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Minor League Baseball selects first female manager

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team...
Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.(Instagram/@DjokerNole)
By CNN staff
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:17 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) - Minor League Baseball has selected its first female manager.

Rachel Balkovec, 34, confirmed Sunday she has been hired to manage the Tampa Tarpons, a team affiliated with the New York Yankees.

The move comes after the Yankees hired Balkovec in 2019 as the first woman to be a full-time hitting coach in a Major League Baseball organization.

Before that, Balkovec worked with the Houston Astros, St. Louis Cardinals and Chicago White Sox.

Copyright 2022 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl Friday evening...
Nacogdoches police arrest teenage girl who allegedly thrust knife at mother
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Sugartown
NWS issues tornado watch for many Deep East Texas counties
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

Latest News

Republican Objectives
Republican Objectives
Grave Digger Arrest
Grave Digger Arrest
Smith County Jail Covid
COVID-19 cases among jailers exacerbates Smith County Jail staffing shortage
WEBXTRA: Candidates introduced at Nacogdoches County Republican Women event
Republican Party urged to pull out of complacency
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Senate rules could change to accommodate the passage...
Invoking Jan. 6, Democrats pivot to fight for voting legislation