Nacogdoches Chamber CEO reacts to ‘State of American Business’

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 3:23 PM CST
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - U.S. Chamber CEO Suzanne Clark provided a nationwide ‘State of American Business’ address today. KTRE’s Donna McCollum was with Nacogdoches Chamber CEO Wayne Mitchell who encouraged all members to tune in to the streamed broadcast.

Clark highlighted the innovation and resilience of American business. The briefing comes when businesses have faced a stream of challenges from the initial pandemic, followed by supply shortages and now workers shortages.

Clark encouraged businesses to reach out to elected officials. In February Nacogdoches and Lufkin chambers will collaborate in Austin for Legislative Day. They’ll meet with elected and appointed state leaders about policies to help Deep East Texas businesses maneuver through challenging times.

An East Texas couple has converted a school bus into a party bus filled with video games.
WebXtra: East Texas couple converts bus to put video games on the go
