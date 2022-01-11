Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

SFA Ladyjscks, AC ‘Runners victorious in Monday contests

SFA Ladyjacks
SFA Ladyjacks(ktre sports)
By Caleb Beames
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 11:50 PM CST|Updated: 11 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The SFA Ladyjacks and the Angelina Roadrunners both picked up Monday victories in games that were originally postponed from earlier dates.

Behind four ‘Jacks in double figures, SFA improved to 3-0 in WAC play behind a dominating 81-65 win over ACU Monday night in the William R. Johnson Coliseum.  For the second straight game, Aiyana Johnson led the ‘Jacks with 20 points and 10 rebounds picking up her third double-double of the season. The SFA women will return to the court on Saturday to take on Sam Houston at 2 p.m.

Quandre Bullock led the Angelina Roadrunners with 27 points in their 79-75 win over Panola College. AC got out to a hot start going 9-9 in early field goals. Panola trailed 39-30 at the half and outscored the ‘Runners 45-40 in the second half but it was not enough. The ‘Runners moved to 5-8 on the season and picked up their first win in conference play. Angelina will take on Coastal Bend on Saturday at 2 p.m.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl Friday evening...
Nacogdoches police arrest teenage girl who allegedly thrust knife at mother
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Sugartown
NWS issues tornado watch for many Deep East Texas counties
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

Latest News

Jason Holman and family
Jacksonville ISD board hires new athletic director, head coach
Cowboys, 49ers meet in the playoffs for first time in 27 seasons
Jacksonville ISD board hires new athletic director, head coach
Jacksonville ISD board hires 1990 alum as new athletic director, head coach
Kyle Keller previews SFA vs UTRGV game.