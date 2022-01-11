Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Train slams into mobile home in North Carolina

A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.
A train slammed into a mobile home early Tuesday morning in North Carolina, authorities say.(WSOC)
By WSOC staff
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 2:21 PM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(WSOC) - Authorities say a freight train crashed into a mobile home in Stanly County, North Carolina early Tuesday morning.

There were no reported injuries in the crash.

Deputies say a truck driver was towing a mobile home across the tracks when a passing train smashed into it.

They also say the train was traveling at about 10 mph when it collided into the mobile home.

The North Carolina State Highway Patrol is currently investigating how the crash occurred.

Copyright 2022 WSOC via CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You...
East Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
A fatal helicopter crash in Polk County on Dec. 30, 2021 was part of a sightseeing tour.
Fatal Polk County helicopter crash began as aerial tour

Latest News

Nacogdoches Chamber CEO reacts to ‘State of American Business’
KTRE’s Donna McCollum was with Nacogdoches Chamber CEO Wayne Mitchell who encouraged all...
Nacogdoches Chamber CEO reacts to ‘State of American Business’
The Philadelphia fire department responds to a deadly rowhouse fire in Philadelphia on...
Officials confirm Christmas tree behind blaze that killed 12
President Joe Biden and Vice President Kamala Harris watch as Martin Luther King III lays a...
LIVE: Biden speaks in Georgia, to back Senate rule change to pass voting rights bill
Rep. Fortenberry
Nebraska congressman’s campaign finance case back in court