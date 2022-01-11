Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march 1,000 miles for charity

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Jan. 4, five members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets began a 1,000 mile “ruck march” across the southwestern United States. The term “ruck march” refers to the rucksack worn on the backs of the cadets that holds their extra layers of clothing, food and water. This year the march started in Yosemite National Park and will continue east, ending in Arizona. The march takes place during the cadet’s winter break.

Celebrating it’s 5th anniversary, the Project Atlas Ruck March raises funds and awareness for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF). SOWF provides scholarships and educational counseling for the surviving children of Special Operations soldiers whose lives were lost in the line of duty. The foundation helps with college tuition, books, fees, room and board, and computers and printers, as well as fully-funded professional tutoring from kindergarten through college graduation.

This year, the cadets hope to raise $25,000 for SOWF through their 1,000 mile ruck. So far they have raised $4,670. You can make a donation here.

This journey is truly a group effort. Each cadet will march one-sixth of the cumulative total of the route. Training is a months’ long process. Members of the group are chosen based on their physical ability to march and their ability to work as a team.

The cadets are scheduled to complete their 10 day ruck march on Jan. 14 at the Petrified National Forest in Arizona. This year’s Project Atlas Ruck March participants are Bryce Buchanan ‘23 of North Richland Hills, Colton Kennedy ‘23 of Bishop, GA, Thomas Sanitate ‘23 of Murphy, Antony Krstulovic Opara ‘24 of The Woodlands and David Medina ‘24 of San Antonio.

6 Days: ✅ 600 miles: ✅ $25,000 raised for Special Operations Warrior Foundation: ⬜️ The Project Atlas team still needs your help! Donate now at tx.ag/projectatlasrucks! #aggiecorps #tamu #projectatlasrucks Posted by Texas A&M Corps of Cadets on Sunday, January 9, 2022

