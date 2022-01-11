Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Treat of the Day: Texas A&M Corps of Cadets march 1,000 miles for charity

By Megan Calongne
Published: Jan. 10, 2022 at 6:49 PM CST|Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

BRYAN, Texas (KBTX) - On Jan. 4, five members of the Texas A&M Corps of Cadets began a 1,000 mile “ruck march” across the southwestern United States. The term “ruck march” refers to the rucksack worn on the backs of the cadets that holds their extra layers of clothing, food and water. This year the march started in Yosemite National Park and will continue east, ending in Arizona. The march takes place during the cadet’s winter break.

Celebrating it’s 5th anniversary, the Project Atlas Ruck March raises funds and awareness for the Special Operations Warrior Foundation (SOWF). SOWF provides scholarships and educational counseling for the surviving children of Special Operations soldiers whose lives were lost in the line of duty. The foundation helps with college tuition, books, fees, room and board, and computers and printers, as well as fully-funded professional tutoring from kindergarten through college graduation.

This year, the cadets hope to raise $25,000 for SOWF through their 1,000 mile ruck. So far they have raised $4,670. You can make a donation here.

This journey is truly a group effort. Each cadet will march one-sixth of the cumulative total of the route. Training is a months’ long process. Members of the group are chosen based on their physical ability to march and their ability to work as a team.

The cadets are scheduled to complete their 10 day ruck march on Jan. 14 at the Petrified National Forest in Arizona. This year’s Project Atlas Ruck March participants are Bryce Buchanan ‘23 of North Richland Hills, Colton Kennedy ‘23 of Bishop, GA, Thomas Sanitate ‘23 of Murphy, Antony Krstulovic Opara ‘24 of The Woodlands and David Medina ‘24 of San Antonio.

6 Days: ✅ 600 miles: ✅ $25,000 raised for Special Operations Warrior Foundation: ⬜️ The Project Atlas team still needs your help! Donate now at tx.ag/projectatlasrucks! #aggiecorps #tamu #projectatlasrucks

Posted by Texas A&M Corps of Cadets on Sunday, January 9, 2022

Copyright 2022 KBTX. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
All five members of the Westfall family were injured in an EF-2 tornado that hit the community...
Family hurt when tornado hits Peason community; NWS says it was an EF-2 up to a half-mile wide
Officers with the Nacogdoches Police Department arrested a 14-year-old girl Friday evening...
Nacogdoches police arrest teenage girl who allegedly thrust knife at mother
EF-1 tornado confirmed in Sugartown
NWS issues tornado watch for many Deep East Texas counties
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies

Latest News

Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter shares statistics of their 2021 year
Kurth Memorial Animal Shelter releases 2021 statistics to be transparent with community
Built in 1911, Locomotive No. 5 hauled logs and timber in Angelina and Polk counties. (Source:...
Mark in Texas History: Polk County’s Locomotive No. 5 contributed to area’s timber industry
Panola County Sheriff's Deputy Chris Dickerson
Mother of fallen East Texas deputy honors son with ‘blue blood drive’
A new wrestling company will bring a show to Lufkin they hope is safe for the entire family.
WebXtra: Tomahawk Wrestling preparing for first event this weekend in Lufkin
Tomorrow will mark the sixth-year anniversary of country singer Neal McCoy doing the Pledge of...
WEBXTRA: Country singer Neal McCoy celebrates 6 years of saying Pledge of Allegiance