Tuesday Afternoon Weather At Your Fingertips

TYLER, Texas (KLTV/KTRE) - Happy Tuesday, East Texas! Here is the weather where you live... Mostly sunny skies today, turning to partly cloudy/mostly cloudy this evening. A disturbance moving across the Lone Star State today will be responsible for the increased cloud cover later today. That same disturbance also bringing with it a low chance for some showers, mainly south of I-20. Tonight, we’ll again cool down into the 30s, but not quite as cool as we were this morning. Highs for Wednesday will be in the low 60s, and we’ll continue to warm up each day this week. By Friday, we’re looking at highs in the upper 60s, maybe low 70s in warmest locations. Our next cold front arrives on Saturday and takes our highs back into the 50s for the weekend. We’ll have a low chance for rain from this front, Friday late night into Saturday. By Saturday afternoon we should be dry and stay that way into the beginning of next week.

