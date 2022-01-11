Tuesday’s Weather: Clouds increase today

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out with fair skies and temperatures at or below freezing this morning. Clouds will increase through the day becoming mostly cloudy this afternoon. A few isolated showers are possible, but not much rain is expected. Clouds will hang around this evening and clear out tomorrow with sunny skies lasting through the end of the work week. Temperatures will drop into the 30s overnight and afternoon highs will gradually be warming from the 50s to the upper 60s by Friday afternoon. Another cold front arrives Saturday morning with a slight chance for rain and another cool down ahead.

