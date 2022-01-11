Tx Panhandle journalism icon Walt Howard retires after more than 40 years at NewsChannel 10

AMARILLO, Texas (KFDA) - After more than 40 years serving the Texas Panhandle community, journalism icon Walt Howard is retiring from NewsChannel 10.

Over the last four decades, viewers in the Panhandle have seen Walt on their television sets, delivering the news, five nights a week on NewsChannel 10.

“It’s absolutely unheard of for a news anchor to be with the same station, in the same market for 40 years, and that says a lot about Walt Howard right there - his professionalism, his love for the area, so NewsChannel 10 has been very, very fortunate to have him,” said Dr. Paul Matney, retired president of Amarillo College.

In his time at NewsChannel 10, Walt has spent countless hours serving the community at events like the Together We Can Holiday Food and Fund Drive and the Armed Forces Banquet.

“I think that this community has been so incredibly blessed that he chose to stay in this community for so many decades and dedicate his career to telling stories of the communities of the Panhandle area,” said Kari King, former co-anchor with Walt Howard.

Walt launched the careers of dozens of other journalists in the business while at NewsChannel 10 and during his time teaching at Amarillo College for 20 years.

“Walt has worn a lot of hats around the building, but I think he really hit his stride, hit his niche when he became the main anchor,” said Doppler Dave Oliver. “And also not only that, when he became more of a mentor and kind of would oversee reporters and their scripts. He also taught news writing at the college level, and I think not only was it good for him, but many, many young journalists coming through got the benefit of his experience and his passion for just good journalism.”

“I got to work next to him for 19 years, and it was an incredible 19 year run. He helped prepare me to become the journalist that I am today. He helped prepare me to succeed in this business. He helped prepare me to become a news director,” said King. “And he pushed you toward excellence all the time. And that’s what you get day in and day out is consistency, and that’s key.”

NewsChannel 10 will feature a special presentation about the legacy of Walt Howard’s time here. Be sure to tune in Thursday, January 13 at 6:25 p.m.

