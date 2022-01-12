Border Patrol agents arrest four sexual offenders

(KWTX) - Border Patrol agents arrested four sexual offenders in four separate cases along the Texas-Mexico border.

Edgar Antonio Barajas-Granados, 20, was arrested at 3 p.m. Jan. 7 in Roma, Texas by Rio Grande City Border Patrol Station.

Barajas-Granados was arrested in Corpus Christi, Texas, for continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14 and later was convicted of aggravated sexual assault of a child.

Agents at the Brownsville Border Patrol Station arrested a Guatemalan migrant, 35, who was previously arrested in 2012 in Red Wood City, California, for sex with a minor under the age of 16 while being over 21-years-old. He was convicted in 2013.

A Mexican national, 36, was arrested at 6 a.m. Jan. 8 after officers checked his criminal record. The man entered the country illegally through Mission, Texas, along with nine other single adult migrants who attempted to avoid detection. On his record, he used different aliases for each arrest listed.

In 2016, he was arrested for criminal sexual conduct with a victim between 13-15 years of age in Bloomington, Minnesota. He was convicted of the third-degree felony and sentenced to 36 months’ confinement and removed from the United States thereafter.

Weslaco officers arrested a Mexican man, identified as a sexual offender in criminal reconds at 8 p.m. Jan, 9 in Progreso, Texas. In 1997, the man was arrested by the Utah County Sheriff’s Office and charged with forcible sexual abuse. Ultimately, he was convicted of morals-decency crimes and gross lewdness. He was sentenced to one year confinement.

All subjects were processed accordingly.

