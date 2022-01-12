City of Zavalla continues deliberation on flood mitigation funds

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla has begun the process of repairing the cities roads in the near future.

Mayor PRO-TEM Kim Retherford shared that the money comes from a 2016 flood mitigation competition from the Texas General Land Office.

In March 2016, Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Emergency for 17 counties in East and Southeast Texas. Angelina, San Augustine, and Tyler counties being hit with what the Governor called a historic rainfall. The heavy rain washed out roads and culverts already in poor condition.

Zavalla is expecting to start construction of the roads and waterlines in March of 2023.

