Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

City of Zavalla continues deliberation on flood mitigation funds

By Phoebe Green
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 11:05 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ZAVALLA, Texas (KTRE) - The City of Zavalla has begun the process of repairing the cities roads in the near future.

Mayor PRO-TEM Kim Retherford shared that the money comes from a 2016 flood mitigation competition from the Texas General Land Office.

In March 2016, Governor Greg Abbott declared a State of Emergency for 17 counties in East and Southeast Texas. Angelina, San Augustine, and Tyler counties being hit with what the Governor called a historic rainfall. The heavy rain washed out roads and culverts already in poor condition.

Zavalla is expecting to start construction of the roads and waterlines in March of 2023.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You...
East Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
This photo released by the California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation shows Robert...
Robert Durst, real estate heir convicted of murder, dies
Police lights
Lufkin police arrest 18-year-old man after thwarted home-invasion robbery
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence

Latest News

Longview HS students working on giant skate art project
Longview High School students working on massive skate project
Longview HS students working on giant skate art project
Longview High School students working on massive skate project
Blood Crisis
East Texas blood centers donations down as American Red Cross declares national blood crisis
The pedestrian fatality happened on Dec. 21.
DPS releases picture of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit and run