DPS releases picture of possible suspect, vehicle in fatal Smith County hit and run

The pedestrian fatality happened on Dec. 21.
The pedestrian fatality happened on Dec. 21.
By Stephanie Frazier
Published: Jan. 11, 2022 at 7:29 PM CST
SMITH COUNTY, Texas (KLTV) - Texas DPS investigators have released pictures of a possible suspect and suspect vehicle in a fatal hit-and-run wreck that happened in December.

The photos show a pickup and a man who was possibly driving it. DPS asks that the public help to identify either the truck or the man.

DPS investigators would like to speak to the man pictured
DPS investigators would like to speak to the man pictured(TEXAS DPS)

According to a preliminary report by investigators, a driver was traveling northbound on State Highway 110 around 9:50 p.m. on Monday, Dec. 21 when they struck a pedestrian, Patricia G. Radican, 69, of Gun Barrel City, who was standing in the roadway. The driver fled the scene, headed northbound on Hwy 110.

Evidence obtained at the scene of the crash leads investigators to believe that the vehicle involved was possibly a 2003- 2010 Chevrolet Silverado.  The suspect vehicle would be missing its left mirror.  Investigators are asking anyone with information on the person and vehicle of interest below to contact Trooper Sisson at the Tyler DPS Office 903-939-6000.

Copyright 2021 KLTV. All rights reserved.

