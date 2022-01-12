East Texas blood centers donations down as American Red Cross declares national blood crisis

TYLER, Texas (KLTV) - On Tuesday, American Red Cross declared the first ever national blood crisis.

“It’s the worst that we’ve ever seen, that we can remember as far back as 10 years,” Red Cross Spokesperson Angie Spings said.

Springs said over 70% of the East Texas region blood donation slots are available this month.

“Coming off of the holidays, when we see a low time typically, people are traveling, donating blood is not necessarily at top of mind as well, as we’re seeing COVID numbers spike.”

Carter BloodCare regional operations of East Texas Clint McCoy said this has been an ongoing problem in East Texas.

“We’ve kind of felt this, the local community blood centers, that we’ve been in a blood crisis since the beginning of the pandemic,” McCoy said.

Supplying 40% of the nation’s blood, the Red Cross has had to limit blood distributions to hospitals in recent weeks.

“Patients that are involved in accidents need blood. Cancer patients that are fighting cancer require blood,” Springs said.

If you are looking to learn more about donating blood, https://www.carterbloodcare.org/, https://www.giveblood.org/, https://www.redcrossblood.org/.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.