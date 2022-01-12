First Alert: Rounding out the week with lots of blue sky and mild temperatures

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - With high pressure dominating our weather landscape for the rest of the week, we will experience cold mornings followed by mild afternoons under lots of blue sky, making for some great opportunities to get outside.

The end of this week will be spectacular as afternoon highs warm to the 70-degree mark on Thursday before climbing into the lower 70′s on Friday.

We will see another batch of chilly air then return for the weekend as our next cold front slides through early Saturday morning. The rain chance with the front is only a meager, 20% at this time. Outside of some clouds moving in on Saturday, most areas will look to remain dry with the cold frontal passage.

The bigger story on Saturday will be the blustery, north winds that will come in at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to near 25 mph throughout the afternoon hours. These cool, northerly winds will keep it chilly all day long as temperatures will not be climbing all that much throughout the day.

The chilly air coming in behind the frontal passage will set us up for a few nights of dropping into lower-to-middle 30′s from Sunday through Tuesday mornings of next week. Monday morning looks to be our coldest morning in which most of us will wake-up to a light freeze.

Daytime highs will be on the cool side for Sunday and Monday before they gradually moderate into the upper 60′s by the middle of next week.

Skies will become sunny, again, by Sunday and stick around through at least the middle of next week as more tranquil weather is on the horizon.

