Girl Scouts partners with DoorDash to get cookies to customers

In this Feb. 23, 2007, file photo, Girl Scouts sell cookies.
By Gray News staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:29 AM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
(Gray News) - As Girl Scout Cookie season begins, the organization intends to conquer the COVID-19 pandemic with a hybrid selling model that includes on-demand delivery from DoorDash.

Girl Scouts of the USA announced the partnership Tuesday. It will allow people who don’t know a Girl Scout to purchase cookies for on-demand delivery or pickup at a nearby booth.

Customers can order cookies through the DoorDash website or app in some locations in January, with expanded delivery beginning in February.

Among the other ways you can get cookies are by texting COOKIES to 59618 to receive more information or by using the Girl Scout Cookie Finder to find a booth or purchase cookies for delivery, starting Feb. 18.

For the first time this year, the Girl Scouts are offering Adventurefuls, brownie-inspired cookies with caramel and sea salt, alongside favorites like Thin Mints and Samoas/Caramel deLites.

Girl Scout Cookie season runs from January to April.

