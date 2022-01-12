Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Lufkin ISD to host advanced academic session and innovation showcase

Lufkin independent school district is hosting their road map to advanced education event...
Lufkin independent school district is hosting their road map to advanced education event January 13th at 6pm in the high school auditorium.
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 4:31 PM CST|Updated: 53 minutes ago
LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Lufkin Independent School District is hosting their road map to advanced education event January 13 at 6 p.m. in the high school auditorium.

The event will feature information sessions presented by Lufkin ISD’s early college high school, STEM program, and secondary counselors. Alison Hillis, the director of advanced academics at Lufkin ISD said the night also acts as a kickoff to begin testing for their dual-language program and gifted and talented program. Hillis said the advanced academic programs at Lufkin ISD not only help to develop a child’s college readiness skills, but also expands the students 21st century skills such as communication, collaboration, and critical thinking.

“There will also be a showroom in the cafeteria and library which will feature some exhibits and demonstrations by many of the organizations and campuses that have those advanced academic opportunities and experiences all across the district,” Hillis said.

Only students going into kindergarten are eligible to test for the dual-language program, but any student K-12 is eligible to test to enroll in the gifted and talented program. The deadline to test your child for these programs is February 22.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

