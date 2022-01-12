Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19

Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
By KTRE Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 12:52 PM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Nacogdoches ISD will close all campuses and facilities for a week due to various issues stemming from COVID-19.

In a statement released Wednesday, school district officials said the closure will begin Thursday, Jan. 13 with a planned reopening on Wednesday, Jan. 19. No virtual instruction will be given during the closure. The statement said that COVID-19 has created a classroom staffing shortage, as well as a transportation shortage.

“At this time, there are too many campuses where we don’t have the staffing necessary to conduct academic instruction in classrooms. Also, absences in the district’s Transportation Department are affecting the ability to bus students to school in the mornings and back home in the afternoons,” the statement said. “While this is not an ideal situation, a shutdown of district operations should slow the spread of the coronavirus in our schools.”

