Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

State says COVID-19 is spreading faster than ever in Omicron surge

By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 3:13 PM CST|Updated: 56 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TEXAS (KLTV) - The Texas Department of State Health Services said new cases of COVID-19 are skyrocketing and COVID-19 has never spread this fast in the state.

In a Facebook post, DSHS shared some graphics of the latest situation in regards to COVID-19 in the state.

New case graphic
New case graphic((Source: Texas DSHS))

They said the seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases is 44,036 along with a seven-day average of 92 new fatalities per day. They said current hospitalizations stand at 11,571.

DSHS in total, over 300,000 new cases of COVID-19 were reported in Texas in the last week. They said that is enough to fill Kyle Field or Darrell K Royal Stadiums three times. It’s also nearly the population of the city of Corpus Christi and represents 7.1% of total Texas reported cases all pandemic as well as 1% of the state’s population.

In a separate testing graphic, DSHS said testing is up. One in three new COVID-19 tests are positive (35.6%).

Positive testing rate graphic
Positive testing rate graphic((Source: Texas DSHS))

DSHS says they share the graphics not to cause fear, but to inform how contagious Omicron is.

Copyright 2022 KLTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

“They ask them if it would be okay to move their mother and they say ‘No absolutely not. You...
East Texas family fights for justice after mother’s grave was moved
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Proposed I-20 corridor route
Proposed Amtrak route to Atlanta contains East Texas stops
Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
Kennard ISD
Kennard ISD closing school until January 18 due COVID outbreak

Latest News

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
As the country faces skyrocketing COVID-19 cases and record hospitalizations, the Biden...
White House under pressure as US struggles with omicron
Researchers are testing thousands of molecules by placing them in a solution that they provide...
Texas A&M researchers working on molecule that prevents mosquitoes from biting
Blood Crisis
East Texas blood centers donations down as American Red Cross declares national blood crisis