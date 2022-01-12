Wednesday’s Weather: Morning clouds, afternoon sun

EAST TEXAS (KLTV/KTRE) - Good morning, East Texas! We’re starting out cloudy and not quite as chilly as yesterday morning. Clouds will clear out by afternoon, becoming sunny and mild with temperatures reaching the lower 60s. Tomorrow looks sunny and even warmer with high temperatures near 70 degrees. A few clouds roll in during the day Friday and the next strong cold front arrives Saturday morning. The chance for rain looks only slight at this time, but winds behind the front will be blustery through the day Saturday and temperatures will be much cooler this weekend with afternoon highs barely reaching 50 degrees.

