Angelina County receives approval for countywide polling system

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Angelina County voters can now cast their ballot at any local polling location after the Secretary of State’s elections division approved the request to implement a countywide polling system.

The new system is designed to be more convenient and will give voters more options on the location to place their votes instead of being restricted by precinct. There is also the expectation that this system will increase voter turnout the same way it did when it was temporarily in place for Election Day in November. Angelina County Judge Don Lymbery said the new system will be similar to what has been in place for the early voting period, and it will be in effect for the upcoming elections.

“It allows anybody in Angelina County to go and vote at the most convenient place for them,” Lymbery said. “People that live in Zavalla, but work in Lufkin, they can vote up here. They don’t have to go back to their precinct to vote, they can cast a vote up here.”

Lymbery also encouraged residents of Angelina County to double check their voter registration and renew expired documentation.

