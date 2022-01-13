Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn

Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)(Angelina County Jail website)
By Gary Bass
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:40 PM CST|Updated: 33 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUFKIN, Texas (KTRE) - Special agents with the Texas Department of Public Safety arrested a 17-year-old man Wednesday after they acted on a tip and executed a search warrant on a home and found child pornography.

Bradon Ray Grable, of Lufkin, is still being held in the Angelina County Jail on three third-degree felony possession of child pornography charges. His collective bond amount has been set at $75,000.

According to a press release, Special Agents with the DPS Criminal Investigation Division received a tip from the National Center for Missing and Exploited Children about child porn. After an investigation, DPS special agents got a search warrant.

DPS special agents executed the warrant on Grable’s home with the help of Lufkin police officers. After Grable was found to be in possession of child pornography, he was arrested at the scene without incident and taken to the county jail.

“The investigation remains ongoing, and no additional details are available at this time,” the press release stated. “We would refer any further questions to the Angelina County District Attorney’s Office.”

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

The Secretary of State's elections division approved the request to implement a countywide...
Angelina County receives approval for countywide polling system
Nationally renowned economist speaks in Nacogdoches
Nationally renowned economist speaks in Nacogdoches
Nationally renowned economist speaks in Nacogdoches
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence