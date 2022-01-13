Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

DPS encourages Texans to use iWatchTexas

Tips can be reported through the website, the free mobile app or by phone.
Tips can be reported through the website, the free mobile app or by phone.(KXII)
By KAUZ Digital Media Team
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Although there were thankfully no school shootings in Texas during the 2020-2021 school year, DPS troopers are reminding students, parents and teachers about the iWatchTexas program.

The valuable tool is a partnership between communities and law enforcement and uses citizen-sourced tips on suspicious activity to prevent potential criminal acts.

Tips can be reported through the website, the free mobile app or by calling (844) 643-2251.

All reports are confidential. Click here for more information.

Copyright 2022 KAUZ. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say
Chireno ISD will be closed today Wednesday
Chireno ISD closes Wednesday due to water issue
Hemp compounds were equally effective against the alpha and beta variants of COVID-19,...
Research shows hemp compounds prevent COVID-19 virus from entering human cells, study says

Latest News

Lufkin independent school district is hosting their road map to advanced education event...
Lufkin ISD to host advanced academic session, innovation showcase
The Trinity Valley Community College Cheer team practicing for their next season.
Netflix’s Cheer features East Texas college cheer athletes
TYLER FUNDING FOR HOMELESS VETERANS
VASH program to help homeless Tyler veterans
“It will all be used to help kind of proactively support our students, and not only close the...
Henderson ISD to receive $2.8 million in accelerated learning grants
Hwy 80 Cold And Covid Preps
Winter brings more challenges to East Texas homeless shelters