DPS encourages Texans to use iWatchTexas
Published: Jan. 12, 2022 at 10:41 PM CST|Updated: 5 hours ago
WICHITA FALLS, Texas (KAUZ) - Although there were thankfully no school shootings in Texas during the 2020-2021 school year, DPS troopers are reminding students, parents and teachers about the iWatchTexas program.
The valuable tool is a partnership between communities and law enforcement and uses citizen-sourced tips on suspicious activity to prevent potential criminal acts.
Tips can be reported through the website, the free mobile app or by calling (844) 643-2251.
All reports are confidential. Click here for more information.
