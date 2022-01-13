First Alert: One more mild day before a Canadian cold front brings in the cold this weekend

DEEP EAST TEXAS (KTRE) - Today’s weather was absolutely spectacular thanks to sun-filled skies, light winds, and mild temperatures.

Tonight will be mostly clear and on the chilly side as overnight lows drop to near the 40-degree mark.

We end the week on Friday with another spring-like day as the chilly start leads to a mild afternoon with highs in the lower 70′s. Skies will start off sunny before becoming partly cloudy later in the day.

Our next big cold front is on the way and will arrive around daybreak Saturday. The rain chance with the front is only a meager, 20%, due to a lack of moisture for the front to work with. Outside of some clouds and a few sprinkles moving in on Saturday, most areas will look to remain dry with the cold frontal passage.

The bigger story on Saturday will be the blustery, north winds that will come in at 15 to 20 mph, gusting to over 30 mph at times throughout the afternoon hours. These cool, northerly winds will keep it chilly all day long as temperatures will hold steady in the lower 50′s before falling into the 40′s late in the day.

The cold air coming in behind this Canadian cold front will set us up for a couple of light freezes in east Texas as skies clear out Saturday night. Sunday and Monday mornings will feature wake-up temperatures in the lower 30′s.

It will be a cool sunshine on Sunday as daytime highs only reach the lower 50′s due to cool breezes remaining in place.

Cold mornings will then give way to seasonally cool afternoons under lots of blue sky on Monday and Tuesday of next week before another storm system looks to have an affect on our part of the state by the middle of next week.

This mid-week storm system may have marginally better moisture to work with to give us a 30% chance of rain for Wednesday and Thursday with the next advancing cold front.

To stay on top of the weather conditions in your neighborhood, make sure you download and frequent our KTRE First Alert weather mobile application. It gives you access to our First Alert forecast, severe weather alerts, interactive radar, and featured video updates. It is weather on the go, when you want it, at your convenience, right in the palm of your hand.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.