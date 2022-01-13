Hopdoddy Burger Bar to acquire Grub Burger

Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Hopdoddy and Grub to Form Better-Burger Powerhouse
By Adrienne DeMoss
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:37 PM CST
COLLEGE STATION, Texas (KBTX) - Hopdoddy Burger Bar announced Thursday the business has entered into a “definitive agreement to acquire Grub Burger.”

Grub Burger, the Bryan, Texas-based brand has grown to 18 restaurants across four states. The burger joint is know for its signature burgers, hand-spun shakes and more. Grub founder and CEO Jimmy Loup will retain a stake in the combined business and join the company’s board of directors, according to the statement.

“We’re thrilled to join forces with Grub, a high quality and complementary brand that we have admired for years,” said Hopdoddy CEO Jeff Chandler. “We have much in common, from our team-centric cultures and commitment to people, to exciting menus and a tireless focus on the guest experience. We think very much alike and share a long-term vision, which will serve us well as we come together and embark on our next stage of growth.”

Hopdoddy currently owns and operates 32 restaurants across five states and is continuing to grow.

Together now, both restaurants own 50 restaurants, with 31 based in Texas. There are plans to expand Grub locations as far east as Georgia and Florida.

The combined company will focus on building up its team to support its growth plans.

