Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

IRS requires Advance Child Tax Credit recipients to wait to receive 6419 Letter before filing taxes

The IRS urged people receiving these letters to make sure they hold onto them to assist them in...
The IRS urged people receiving these letters to make sure they hold onto them to assist them in preparing their 2021 federal tax returns in 2022.(all use)
By Brianna Linn
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 5:03 PM CST|Updated: 39 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - In July, the IRS began issuing advance child tax credits for individuals with children. The IRS is urging recipients to wait to receive letter 6419 in the mail before filing their taxes. Richard Appelhans, the owner of Nac Tax Services, said the letter contains important information that can make preparing a person’s tax returns easier.

“Every year, people try to file their taxes before receiving their W2. That is wrong. The same thing is with this letter from the IRS. It is wrong to file before you have the letter authorizing you to take the deduction,” Appelhans said.

The child tax credit allowed recipients to receive payments monthly for their child until the end of December. The increase will not apply to 2022.

The IRS is requiring Advance Child Tax Credit recipients to wait to file their taxes until they receive the 6419 letter which reflects the added money received. If you do not wait, the IRS said there could be some issues.

“Well the issues become when you’ve reported that you got more money than you should’ve or you got less money than you should’ve. So if you go in and put a number saying well I got that and you don’t have the letter then the IRS is going to say well we have a difference between what you’re reporting and what we sent you,” Appelhans said.

Appelhans said an individual will not have to pay back the child tax credit they received last year. One will just have to document it on their taxes.

“They should be getting their letters now. But they won’t get any payments back until later in the tax season so there’s going to be a big delay and people are going to be upset because the IRS is dragging their feet in putting the money back to us,” Appelhans said.

Eligible families who did not receive any advance child tax credit payments can claim the full amount of the child tax credit on their 2021 federal tax return. This includes families who don’t normally need to file a tax return.

Copyright 2022 KTRE. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
The four men who are being looked for are from Paris, Texas.
Smith Co. authorities looking for 4 suspects possibly involved in 32 vehicle burglaries
Benjamin Beale, 34, was arrested Tuesday and booked with obstruction of justice and several...
GRAPHIC: Headless torso in freezer, bloody power saw found in bus at New Orleans man’s home, court documents say

Latest News

The Texas A&M Forest Service have seen over 20 wildfires in East Texas within the week..
Texas A&M Forest Service shares tips for wildfire safety during dry season
East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 1
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 4
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 1
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 3
Tyler ISD students helped stop their school bus after their bus driver suffered a medical...
TISD students stop bus as driver suffers medical episode 2