Circle - Country Music & Lifestyle
Advertise With Us
Teacher Tribute
Ask The Expert
Thank A Nurse
Advertisement

Lubbock couple sentenced to combined 50 years in prison for child pornography

Edward Wheeler sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.
Edward Wheeler sentenced to 30 years in federal prison.(Lubbock County Sheriff's Office)
By KCBD Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:21 AM CST|Updated: 15 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

LUBBOCK, Texas (KCBD) - A married Lubbock couple has now been sentenced to a combined 50 years in federal prison for producing and distributing sexually explicit images of a minor relative.

Edward Lee Wheeler, 27, of Russell Springs, KY, was sentenced Thursday to 30 years in federal prison. He pleaded guilty in September 2021 to production of child pornography.

Jessica Roxanna Wheeler, 35, of Lubbock, was sentenced in November 2021 to 20 years in federal prison. She pleaded guilty in October 2020 to receipt and distribution of child pornography.

Jessica Roxanna Wheeler
Jessica Roxanna Wheeler(LCDC)

The couple admitted to sexually abusing a 13-year-old family member. The relative and Jessica Wheeler were living in Lubbock at the time, while Edward Wheeler was living in Kentucky.

READ MORE: Lubbock man files guilty plea in 2020 child pornography case, Lubbock woman pleads guilty to receipt and distribution of child pornography

Copyright 2022 KCBD. All rights reserved.

Most Read

East Texas schools close due to COVID-19 resurgence
Nacogdoches Independent School District (Source: NISD)
Nacogdoches ISD closing all campuses, facilities due to COVID-19
Bradon Grable (Source: Angelina County Jail website)
DPS arrests Lufkin teen after search warrant uncovers child porn
Damon Barnett (Source: Trinity County Sheriff Woody Wallace Facebook page)
Trinity County sheriff on end of manhunt: ‘If you run, we will catch you’
COVID cases force Lamar women’s basketball to forfeit New Years Day game against SFA
2 juveniles captured after traffic stop in allegedly stolen car near SFA campus

Latest News

Hudson, Jasper girls soccer teams win on Day 1 of Hudson Invitational
To prevent shortages from getting worse, Doty encourages consumers to patiently wait for the...
UT Tyler professor explains supply chain woes causing food shortages
Tim Russell named Grace Tyler’s new head football coach
Tim Russell named Grace Tyler’s new head football coach
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 1-13-22 PART E
KLTV 7 NEWS 10pm 1-13-22 PART E
“Most emergency rooms are supposed to reserve their time and resources for sick people. We...
East Texas emergency rooms see increase in COVID-19 patients