Lufkin announces new city engineer

Pictured is Eddie Aguilar, Lufkin's new city engineer. (Source: City of Lufkin)
Pictured is Eddie Aguilar, Lufkin's new city engineer. (Source: City of Lufkin)
By KLTV Digital Media Staff
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 11:02 AM CST|Updated: 20 minutes ago
From the City of Lufkin

LUFKIN, Texas (News Release) - The City of Lufkin is announcing the hiring of a new city engineer. Lufkin native Eddie Aguilar has accepted the position and will start this month. Aguilar will step into the role previously occupied by Kevin Gee who was promoted to assistant city manager in November.

Aguilar is a 2002 graduate of Lufkin High School. He went on to earn a civil engineering degree from Texas Tech University and has spent over 13 years with Jacob & Martin Engineers in the Ft. Worth Area and has worked on projects all over the State of Texas.

Gee said Aguilar brings extensive experience in municipal engineering to the role. His previous consultant work includes all facets of public infrastructure.

“We are excited to have Eddie join our team,” Gee said. “As a Lufkin native, Eddie has a familiarity with our community, and I am confident he will be a valuable asset to the City of Lufkin.”

Aguilar said he is excited to return to his hometown and spend more time with his extended family.

“I am honored to have been selected by the City of Lufkin to become the new city engineer,” Aguilar said. “I am also very excited to give back to the community that gave so much to my family growing up. I hope the experience and knowledge that I have gained throughout my career will be of great benefit and value to the community of Lufkin.”

