Nationally renowned economist speaks in Nacogdoches

By Donna McCollum
Published: Jan. 13, 2022 at 3:43 PM CST|Updated: 31 minutes ago
NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - Economic researcher, Dr. Ray Perryman, spoke before the Nacogdoches Economic Development Corporation annual meeting.

Perryman is a Texan, called a genius by the Wall Street Journal, a World-Class Scholar by Business Week and the unofficial state economist by the New York Times.

KTRE’s Donna McCollum spoke with the Nobel Memorial Prize in Economics nominee about what’s on Deep East Texans’ minds, the pandemic, supply chain issues, worker shortage, inflation.

Perryman forecasts significant economic growth, but employment gains at a slower pace than the state or nation for the Deep East Texas region.

Perryman’s advised the most important investment is in education.

